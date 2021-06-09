NEBCO demonstrates skills

Members of the Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire-EMS Department will demonstrate various techniques and skills from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Station No. 1, 14639 S. Wimpy Jones Rd., Garfield.

There is no fee. The even is open to the public. A hot dog lunch will be provided. Children are welcome. There will be prize bags for all children present.

The schedule includes 10 a.m. vehicle orientation; 11 a.m. auto extrication; noon PPE & airpack demonstration; and 1 p.m. engine and tender operations.