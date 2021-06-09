Library kicks off summer reading with a bash!

Kicking off the Summer Reading program, Pea Ridge Community Library employees and friends held a bash Saturday, June 5, at Pea Ridge City Park.

"We had over 100 come to our Summer Reading Kick-off Event," Ashdon Wilson, programming and social media coordinator, said.

There were booths set up by several organizations including Broken Window Boutique, NWA Princess Parties, Pea Ridge Vet Clinic, The Community Clinic, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the local Lions Club, the Scouts and Bright Futures.

"We have over 60 people preregistered for the Summer Reading Challenge," Wilson said, adding that anyone interested may sign up by downloading the Beanstack Tracker App and signing in with their library card number. They may also stop by the library to pick up a paper log.

"We have a ton of prizes donated from local businesses, including bicycles, gift cards, and a Nintendo Switch," she said.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

From left: Ashdon Wilson, Programming and Social Media Coordinator; Alex Wright, library director; and Nikoya Mills, library clerk.

Members of the Pea Ridge Lions Club offer bookmarks to visitors at the Pea Ridge Library Summer Reading Kickoff bash Saturday, June 5.

Shoppers look through items at the Broken Window boutique booth at the Pea Ridge Community Library Summer Reading Kickoff event Saturday, June 5.

Members of the Pea Ridge Lions Club Steve and Jeanne Hasbrouck, Keith Escue and Renee and Donald Broussard manned a booth at the Saturday event for the Pea Ridge Community Library.

The Pea Ridge Veterinary Clinic hosted a booth at the Library's Summer Reading Kickoff bash Saturday, June 5.