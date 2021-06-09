County tractor hit

PEA RIDGE -- A Benton County Road Department tractor was hit about 1:48 p.m. June 3 on Lee Town Road.

The driver, Howard Lee Rusher, 56, of Rogers, was east bound in a 2015 John Deer 6115M tractor using a side-mount mower mowing the rights-of-way along Lee Town Road when the tractor was struck from the rear by a 2016 Ford F-series pickup driven by David Luke Black, 45, of Bentonville, according to the Pea Ridge Police Department report.

Emergency medical personnel checked all persons involved and cleared the scene, according to the report.

Black said he was going the speed limit (45 mph) and noticed the tractor ahead. Black said he looked away and the next time he looked towards the front the tractor was right in front of him and it was too late and he did not have time to brake before he hit the tractor.

According to police, both vehicles were disabled.

This accident happened outside of the city but due to the tractor being a Benton County vehicle, Pea Ridge Police investigated and wrote the report.