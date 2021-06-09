College news

Arkansas Tech University

RUSSELLVILLE -- Arkansas Tech University announced its Dean's List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the spring 2021 semester.

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.

A total of 1,764 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during spring 2021. Included in the spring 2021 Dean's List are 776 students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average.

Local students include:

Garfield

• Megan Joy Crawford (4.0),

• Maybre Marie See (4.0),

• Leala Anne Sorrell,

• Jackson Edward Tillman,

Pea Ridge

• Kaitlyn Mychelle Box,

• Reese A. Greene,

• Stephanie Kay Harris,

• Wyatt Eugene Weber (4.0),

• Kiley Leeann West (4.0),

• Cole Allen Wright (4.0),

• Denver Travis Yates (4.0) and

• Garrett Michael King (4.0) of Bentonville.