College news

Arkansas Tech University
RUSSELLVILLE -- Arkansas Tech University announced its Dean's List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the spring 2021 semester.
A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.
A total of 1,764 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during spring 2021. Included in the spring 2021 Dean's List are 776 students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average.
Local students include:
Garfield
• Megan Joy Crawford (4.0),
• Maybre Marie See (4.0),
• Leala Anne Sorrell,
• Jackson Edward Tillman,
Pea Ridge
• Kaitlyn Mychelle Box,
• Reese A. Greene,
• Stephanie Kay Harris,
• Wyatt Eugene Weber (4.0),
• Kiley Leeann West (4.0),
• Cole Allen Wright (4.0),
• Denver Travis Yates (4.0) and
• Garrett Michael King (4.0) of Bentonville.