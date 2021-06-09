Camps prepare youth for sports; Student coaches learn valuable lessons

Nearly 100 young student athletes, from first through seventh grade, learned teamwork, skills in basketball and track and had fun this past week participating in both basketball and track camps.

"We had 95 kids at track camp," head girls track coach Heather Wade said. "We host this to get kids interested in track and field and start to introduce them to events and skills to prepare them from junior high track.

In the track camp, ribbons were given to winners of 11 groups competing in five events.

Group leaders -- junior and senior high athletes -- work the camp and gave out the ribbons.

"It's a great way to give back to the community and program," Wade said. "It also helps them grow as an athlete by teaching skills. And sometimes just learning how hard the job of a coach can be."

Youngsters from first through seventh grade participated in a Little Hawks Basketball Camp Tuesday, June 1, through Thursday, June 3. Shooting and fundamental skills were taught by Blackhawk coaches and varsity students. Contests included Hot Shot, Obstacle, Free Throw, Knock-Out and 3-on-3 and 5-on-5. Each child received a camp t-shirt.

First- through third-grade students met in the Middle School, fourth- through fifth-grade met at the Junior High and sixth- through seventh-grade met at the High School.

Boys and girls from third through seventh grade participated in the Little TrackHawks Summer camp Tuesday, June 1, through Thursday, June 3, following basketball camp. Students were taught various skills by coaches and track athletes. On Thursday, students participated in a field and track event and then presented ribbons for winning events.

"Track teaches kids the importance of team work, discipline and a positive attitude," according to the brochure.