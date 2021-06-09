Building Permits

May 2021
Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value
Signature Builders LLC^1113 Tracey Lane^$793.00^$227,493
Signature Builders LLC^1101 Tracey Lane^$806.00^$232,082
Signature Builders LLC^1037 Tracey Lane^$793.00^$227,493
Signature Builders LLC^1025 Tracey Lane^$806.00^$232,082
Signature Builders LLC^1013 Tracey Lane^$793.00^$227,493
Signature Builders LLC^1001 Tracey Lane^$806.00^$232,082
Troy Caudle^15885 Mariano Road^$893.00^$267,824
Jeff Osborn^212 Bridgeford Drive^$1,286.00^$424,799
Clements Homes Inc.^1903 Shelby St.^$708.00^$193,079
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^440 Fox Circle^$3,146.99^$309,603
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^432 Fox Circle^$3,159.99^$314,312
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^424 Fox Circle^$2,991.99^$247,538
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^408 Fox Circle^$2,871.99^$199,841
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^400 Fox Circle^$2,869.99^$198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^243 Coffee St.^$2,904.99^$212,520
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^229 Coffee St.^$2,901.99^$211,192
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^228 Coffee St.^$2,869.99^$198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^215 Coffee St.^$2,869.99^$198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^214 Coffee St.^$2,904.99^$212,882
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^201 Coffee St.^$2,991.99^$247,538
Clements Homes Inc.^706 Macdonald Drive^$1,076.00^$340,636
Clements Homes Inc.^1713 Tull Drive^$938.00^$285,936
Davinci Construction^1320 Lee St.^$1,033.00^$323,248
Clements Homes Inc.^803 Macdonald Drive^$746.00^$208,898
Kevin Felgenhauer^$1920 Booker Circle^$966.00^$296,562
Clements Homes Inc.^1900 Tull Drive^$708.00^$193,079
Clements Homes Inc.^1906 Shelby St.^$778.00^$221,939
Clements Homes Inc.^1806 Shelby St.^$738.00^$205,517
Signature Builders LLC^1112 Laux Lane^$793.00^$227,493
Signature Builders LLC^1124 Laux Lane^$806.00^$232,082
Signature Builders LLC^1136 Laux Lane^$843.00^$247,779
Spencer Martin^2010 Dover Cove^$763.00^$215,901
Joel Thomas^15631 Easterling Road^$1,061.00^$334,719
Kevin Felgenhauer^1916 Booker Circle^$966.00^$296,562
^Total Permits for Type:^34
^Total Fees for Type:^$52,383.89
^$Total Const. Value for Type:^$8,446,106