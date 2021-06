Tuesday, June 1

4:45 p.m. Jacob Lea Miller, 37, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing; failure to appear; contempt of court; possession of a controlled substance

Thursday, June 3

12:36 a.m. Ryan D. Scott, 26, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

11:38 p.m. Trey T. Dannels, 29, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two contempt of court; two failure to appear

Friday, June 4

2:25 a.m. Darrell E. Brandon, 21, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two failure to appear