NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

The high lake level is keeping black bass on the prowl around flooded bushes.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said good lures to use include spinner baits and plastic worms. Zoom Flukes are working around bushes where the water is clear.

Catfish are biting well. Trotlines, limb lines, rod and reel and jug fishing are working. Use liver or nightcrawlers for channel catfish. Go with live sunfish or minnows to target flathead catfish.

Bluegill are biting worms in shallow water. Crappie can be caught with minnows, jigs or spider rigs on the south half of the lake. Striped bass are starting to hit top-water lures from first light to sunrise in the Rocky Branch area.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville recommends trying for catfish with cut bait or stink bait.

Beaver tailwater

Fishing guide Austin Kennedy said trout fishing varies from fair one day to excellent the next. Try various colors of prepared trout bait, small spoons and small Flicker shads.

For white bass, fish near the town of Beaver. Locate schools with a depth finder and use jigging spoons or white jigs.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said catfish are biting well along the dam. Nightcrawlers and glow worms are the top baits. Black bass are biting well on plastic worms, top-water lures, spinner baits and crank baits.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carter at the lake office said fishing is good when the water isn't muddy Crappie fishing is hit and miss. The spawn is over, but crappie can be caught with tube jigs. Black bass are biting most any lure, including spinner baits and top-water lures.

Bluegill are biting close to shore on crickets or worms.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said fishing is good with crickets or worms eight to 10 feet deep on all Bella Vista lakes.

Try for black bass with crank baits, top-water lures or plastic worms. Trout at Lake Brittany are biting well on white or yellow prepared trout bait. Smallmouth bass in Little Sugar Creek are biting well on small plastic worms, Ned rigs and tube baits.

Elk River

Big Elk Floats and Camping reports good fishing for black bass when the water isn't high, as it has been much of spring. Use white spinner baits or white Zoom Flukes. Try live nightcrawlers fished on a drop-shot rig.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass with top-water lures at dawn or on cloudy days. Use plastic worms and other soft plastic lures day or night. Square-billed crank baits are good for daytime bass fishing.

Try for crappie with minnows or jigs. Stroud said some big channel catfish and blue catfish prowl Swepco Lake. Fish for them with cut bait.

Siloam Springs, Crystal lakes

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with top-water lures or plastic worms. Use crickets or worms for bluegill.

Eastern Oklahoma

Black bass fishing is good at Lake Eucha with buzz baits and other top-water lures early and on cloudy days, Stroud says. Spinner baits and plastic worms are also working.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports largemouth bass fishing is good at Grand Lake with crank baits, plastic worms, spinner baits and Alabama rigs fished around brush and docks. Crappie are biting well on jigs or minnows fished around brush and docks.

Lake Tenkiller has good largemouth bass fishing with crank baits, jerk baits, plastic worms or spinner baits. Try for crappie with jigs or minnows fished shallow around brush.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said the top-water bite for black bass is hit or miss. Try top-water lures early or on cloudy days.

Use plastic worms, Ned rigs or tube baits 10 to 18 feet deep along gravel flats.