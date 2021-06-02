Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 22

Thursday, June 3, 1971

Charles Hardy, Pea Ridge Water and Sewer superintendent, returned from East Camden, Ark., where he attended a five-day course of sewage lagoons.

There was musket fire over the Pea Ridge Battlefield last Sunday afternoon as Nolan Oswald, Pea Ridge Military Park guide, donned a Confederate uniform and put on a rifle and drill demonstration for about 90 park visitors.

A combined Bible School of the Methodist and Presbyterian churches was in session here last week. The pastors, the Rev. Elliott Ohannes and the Rev. Carroll Rentfro, were in charge of the school.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 22

Wednesday, June 3, 1981

State Representative Richard L. Barclay announced this week that he has been advised by the Arkansas State Highway Department that the intersection of US. Hwy 62 and Ark. Hwy. 94 in Rogers is now eligible for traffic signals using federal aid safety funds.

Planning Commission members and city residents questioned the need for a zoning revamp after considering a request to place a trailer residence on land off Ark. Hwy. 94. Charles Mitchell, commission members and realtor, said he sees an urgent need for careful zoning in Pea Ridge.

Answers to the suit filed by former deputy marshal John Demaree in US. District Court April 27 have been filed in behalf of the City of Pea Ridge and its councilmen and city marshal. City attorney Howard Slinkard filed the answer on behalf of the city.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 22

Thursday, May 30, 1991

State Highway Commissioner Bobby Hopper said Tuesday he will ask the Highway Department to review its decision not to improve visibility on a curve on Ark. Hwy. 94 at the southern limit of Pea Ridge. Police Chief Sam Holcomb asked the Highway Department earlier this year to consider the project for reasons of safety, but was turned down.

Appreciating Dorris Naekel as they might her fifth grade students might appreciate her more if they knew her philosophy. "Because I want to make a difference" she said. "I want to take those kids from where they are to some place higher." Her work is finished. She will retire on June 3 after 15 years in the Pea Ridge School District.

Prospective contestants have until Saturday, June 1, to qualify for competition in the Miss Pea Ridge contest said co-chairman Penny Schwitters. She said the competition will open the Pea Ridge Fair on Wednesday, July 10, a tradition that was begun four decades ago.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 22

Wednesday, May 30, 2001

A 1% sales and use tax election in Garfield brought out 50-60% of the town's registered voters, recorder-treasurer Merlene Snoderly said Wednesday. The tax passed by 11 votes, according to the election coordinator who said 21 people voted for the tax and only 10 voted against it.

Three local soldiers who gave the supreme sacrifice for their country are honored by having the local VFW post named after them. The Wood-Hall Post is named for brothers Tommy and Bob Wood of Garfield and George H. Hall of Pea Ridge, all killed in action in World War II.

Friday, at Pea Ridge Elementary, 104 dads came to school to have pizza with their kids. They were there to hear Jim Moore, a Springdale businessman, explain the Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of great students) program and to sign up.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 22

Wednesday, June 1, 2011

The minute she heard about the tornado in Joplin, Mo., Brenda Frankey started packing her bag to head up there to help. "This is my third (disaster) -- I've been at 9-11 and the hurricane in Virginia," Frankey, a Pea Ridge police officer, said. Frankey served as a combat medic from 1990-1998 in the U.S. Army.

The large-scale development plan for the remodel and construction at Pea Ridge Intermediate School was not presented to the city for consideration until city building official Tony Townsend requested it. Townsend said he learned about the project May 19 when he received notification from the state Health Department that the plan had been approved.

Defensive Blackhawk football players will be under the tutelage of Lafe Caton this year. Caton is no stranger to northwest Arkansas as he spent nine years working with coaches Ronnie Peacock and Rob Bray in rogers before going to Nashville for one year.