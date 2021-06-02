Pea Ridge Times Obituary for June 2, 2021

Karen Jo Armstrong

Karen Jo Armstrong, 59 of Pea Ridge, died May 26 in Circle of Life Hopice in Bentonville. She was born March 27, 1962, in Kansas City, Mo., to Gerald Roe Collins and Joyce Lozell Howard Collins.

She was a supervisor at Underwriters Labs in Rogers. She loved to read, listen to music, camp, lazy afternoons on the house boat, the lake, was a member of the "Lake Bum Society" and loved her pets.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors are her husband, Bruce Wayne Armstrong of the home; children, Nick Phillips and wife Kim of Little Flock, Dustin Armstrong of Rogers and Travis Hayden and wife Holly of Pleasant Hill, Mo.; three siblings, Donna Lusby and husband Joe of Overland Park, Kan., Pam Myers and husband Chris of Charlotte, N.C., and Chris Collins of Kansas City, Mo.; and four grandchildren, Cameron Phillips, Reece Phillips, Will Hayden and Allie Hayden.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.