Saturday, May 22

12:35 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Dover Cove for a disturbance that had been physical, according to police reports. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Ricky Lee Raines, 36, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battery.

Sunday, May 23

6;53 p.m. A city resident turned in a debit card that was found near the food trailers on Townsend Way. Police asked the Benton County Sheriff's Office to contact the person whose name was on the card.