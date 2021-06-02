OPINION: Hope you have a pleasant summer

The first day of summer 2021, according to the almanac, is June 20, the summer solstice and the longest day of the year.

With school out of session and Memorial Day just past, summer season is beginning in earnest for students and their families.

What does summer mean to you?

For some, it's camping trips, swimming, hikes and bike rides and time for long, lazy days without a lot of demands for work and study.

In Pea Ridge, there will be family times at City Park, at the splash pad and on Second Saturdays, there will be opportunities to shop with local merchants, visit with friends and listen to good music.

Although Pea Ridge is growing by leaps and bounds, it's still known for its small town atmosphere where anyone, including children, can enjoy a walk or bike ride around town without fear for their safety. It's a town where people still wave to each other, smile at each other and stop to talk about the weather, the crops or life in general.

There are people who complain about the growth. There are people who want a traffic light instead of a four-way stop-sign.

It's easy to see the negatives and complain, but maybe we should look for the positives and be grateful and do everything within our own power, in our own circle of influence, to share positive vibes, to help make life better.

Stop and say hello to your neighbor. Stop by the Fire or Police stations and drop off a thank you note. Smile at the clerks at the local stores.

Let's have a pleasant small-town Americana summer here in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, United States of America, and be glad we're free to complain or be glad.

•••

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. A native of Louisiana, she moved to northwest Arkansas in 1980 to work for the Benton County Daily Record. She has nine children, six sons-in-law, nine grandsons and three granddaughters with another due this month. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]