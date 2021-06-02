Sign in
Library notes

June 2, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Pea Ridge Community Library events for June:

•Summer Reading Kick-off Party

10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. June 5, Pea Ridge City Park (2344 Hayden Rd.)

Celebrate the start of the Summer Reading Program; we are gearing up for a somewhat normal SRP. Get ready to:

- Sign up for the SRP on our new app, Beanstack Tracker

- Play with your favorite Disney princesses

- Bring your pets, we'll have treats for them!

- Shop your favorite local businesses (proceeds benefit your local library)

• VIRTUAL Take-and-Make Kit: Animal Bean Art

6 p.m. June 8, Facebook and YouTube

Ages 6+

Pick up your kit starting June 7

Supplies are limited!

• Summer Reading Spirit Week

June 14-18

Monday: Beach Bums

Tuesday: Favorite Animals

Wednesday: PJ Day

Thursday: Cosplay/Character Day

Friday: Summer Reading Swag!

Come by the library dressed up each day to be entered into our costume contest!

• VIRTUAL Pokémon Yoga

12 p.m. June 22, on Facebook and YouTube

Gotta catch them all! Join us for a Pokémon-themed yoga session.

• STEAM Dino Dig

10:30 a.m. June 25

Ages 4+

Learn all about archeology and dinosaurs during this dino-tastic dig!

• VIRTUAL Super(tails) Trivia!

12 p.m. June 28 on Facebook

What do Batman, Black Panther, and the Falcon have in common? That's right, they all have tails!

