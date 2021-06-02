Library notes

Pea Ridge Community Library events for June:
•Summer Reading Kick-off Party
10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. June 5, Pea Ridge City Park (2344 Hayden Rd.)
Celebrate the start of the Summer Reading Program; we are gearing up for a somewhat normal SRP. Get ready to:
- Sign up for the SRP on our new app, Beanstack Tracker
- Play with your favorite Disney princesses
- Bring your pets, we'll have treats for them!
- Shop your favorite local businesses (proceeds benefit your local library)
• VIRTUAL Take-and-Make Kit: Animal Bean Art
6 p.m. June 8, Facebook and YouTube
Ages 6+
Pick up your kit starting June 7
Supplies are limited!
• Summer Reading Spirit Week
June 14-18
Monday: Beach Bums
Tuesday: Favorite Animals
Wednesday: PJ Day
Thursday: Cosplay/Character Day
Friday: Summer Reading Swag!
Come by the library dressed up each day to be entered into our costume contest!
• VIRTUAL Pokémon Yoga
12 p.m. June 22, on Facebook and YouTube
Gotta catch them all! Join us for a Pokémon-themed yoga session.
• STEAM Dino Dig
10:30 a.m. June 25
Ages 4+
Learn all about archeology and dinosaurs during this dino-tastic dig!
• VIRTUAL Super(tails) Trivia!
12 p.m. June 28 on Facebook
What do Batman, Black Panther, and the Falcon have in common? That's right, they all have tails!