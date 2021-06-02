Lady Blackhawk Softball awards players

The Lady Blackhawks 2021 team had a season record of 21-8, the third highest in school history, according to coach Joshua Reynolds. The team came in second in the State Tournament, second in the Regional Tournament, second in the District Tournament and third in the Ozark Classic.
The team members have a 4.3 GPA, Reynolds said.
Ten school records were broken by this year's softball players.
Single season records include innings pitched, strikeouts, wins and fewest losses. Career records include most career wins pitcher, fewest career losses pitcher, most singles, most HR and highest batting average.
The team and players were recognized Wednesday, May 26, at an awards ceremony.
Awards and recipients are:
Scholar athletes
Natalie Burnett
Emily Beck
Ravin Cawthon
Callie Cooper
Aidan Dayberry
Nalea Holliday
Rebekah Konkler
Ali McEvans, Lillian Murray
Maddie Seebree
Baylie slone
Blakelee Winn
Dallice White
Allie King
All-Conference
Aidan Dayberry
Blakelee Winn
Callie Cooper
Nalea Holliday
Dallice White
Aevia Reyna
Second team All-Conference
Ravin Cawthon
Emily Beck
Sierra Huffman
Ashley Earley
All State
Aidan Dayberry
Blakelee Winn
All-Star Game
Aidan Dayberry
Blakelee Winn
All-State Tournament team
Aidan Dayberry
Blakelee Winn
Nalea Holliday
Individual awards
MVP^Aidan Dayberry, always gave us a chance to win, kept us in the game
Gold Glove, infield^Nalea Holliday, highest fielding percentage
Golf Glove, outfield^Blakelee Winn, highest fielding percentage
Pitching^Aidan Dayberry, 201 Ks, 22 BB, 170 IP, set seven new records
Rookie of the Year^Callie Cooper, .361 avg, 2 HR, 25 RBI (lead the team
Blackhawk Award^Baylie Slone (Voted on by team mates.) This award describes the teammate who best represented the softball program on and off the field. Her willingness to help regardless of the situation, playing time or role during a game was considered. This teammate was always positive and made it a habit to put what was best for the team in front of her personal needs/wants.
Hustle Award^Lillian Murray (voted on by team mates.) This award describes the teammate who has the habit of giving max effort in the classroom as well as on the field. Her practice habits are constantly giving maximum effort from the beginning to the end. This teammate is dependable and make others want to work harder because of her effort.
Coaches' Award^Sierra Huffman, program kid, dependable, team first kid, example of a great team mate
Silver Slugger^Blakelee Winn, .506 avg., leader i seven offensive categories, new school HR leader