Lady Blackhawk Softball awards players

The Lady Blackhawks 2021 team had a season record of 21-8, the third highest in school history, according to coach Joshua Reynolds. The team came in second in the State Tournament, second in the Regional Tournament, second in the District Tournament and third in the Ozark Classic.

The team members have a 4.3 GPA, Reynolds said.

Ten school records were broken by this year's softball players.

Single season records include innings pitched, strikeouts, wins and fewest losses. Career records include most career wins pitcher, fewest career losses pitcher, most singles, most HR and highest batting average.

The team and players were recognized Wednesday, May 26, at an awards ceremony.

Awards and recipients are:

Scholar athletes

Natalie Burnett

Emily Beck

Ravin Cawthon

Callie Cooper

Aidan Dayberry

Nalea Holliday

Rebekah Konkler

Ali McEvans, Lillian Murray

Maddie Seebree

Baylie slone

Blakelee Winn

Dallice White

Allie King

All-Conference

Aidan Dayberry

Blakelee Winn

Callie Cooper

Nalea Holliday

Dallice White

Aevia Reyna

Second team All-Conference

Ravin Cawthon

Emily Beck

Sierra Huffman

Ashley Earley

All State

Aidan Dayberry

Blakelee Winn

All-Star Game

Aidan Dayberry

Blakelee Winn

All-State Tournament team

Aidan Dayberry

Blakelee Winn

Nalea Holliday

Individual awards

MVP^Aidan Dayberry, always gave us a chance to win, kept us in the game

Gold Glove, infield^Nalea Holliday, highest fielding percentage

Golf Glove, outfield^Blakelee Winn, highest fielding percentage

Pitching^Aidan Dayberry, 201 Ks, 22 BB, 170 IP, set seven new records

Rookie of the Year^Callie Cooper, .361 avg, 2 HR, 25 RBI (lead the team

Blackhawk Award^Baylie Slone (Voted on by team mates.) This award describes the teammate who best represented the softball program on and off the field. Her willingness to help regardless of the situation, playing time or role during a game was considered. This teammate was always positive and made it a habit to put what was best for the team in front of her personal needs/wants.

Hustle Award^Lillian Murray (voted on by team mates.) This award describes the teammate who has the habit of giving max effort in the classroom as well as on the field. Her practice habits are constantly giving maximum effort from the beginning to the end. This teammate is dependable and make others want to work harder because of her effort.

Coaches' Award^Sierra Huffman, program kid, dependable, team first kid, example of a great team mate

Silver Slugger^Blakelee Winn, .506 avg., leader i seven offensive categories, new school HR leader

