Flipping for firefighters!

Firefighters and emergency personnel visited with many people Saturday morning during the FDPR Firefighters Fund pancake breakfast.

The FDPRFF was established to allow fundraising for the appreciation of the Fire Department staff at their end of year party and anniversary. These funds will also be used for supporting other 'give back' opportunities of the Fire Fighters choosing, according to Fire Chief Jack Wassman.

Fire Department personnel flipped pancakes, cooked sausage and showed children the firetrucks and other equipment.

Noah Jones, 18-month-old son of Aaron and Karen Jones, wanted to see the inside of a fire truck at the pancake breakfast Saturday. Fire Department chaplain Bobby Lipscomb, right, was happy to show it to him.

Riselee Ann, 7, Cherith, 5, Hosanna, 3, and Leviticus, 1, joined their mother Beth Ann Hunt at the Pea Ridge Fire Department pancake breakfast Saturday, May 29.