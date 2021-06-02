Sign in
Flipping for firefighters!

by Annette Beard | June 2, 2021 at 9:25 a.m.
Firefighter Ben Osowiecki shows Gimli Rager, 7, and Remus Rager, 5, one of the pieces of equipment at the Pea Ridge Fire Department. The boys are the sons of Nick and B.J. Rager of Mountain, Mo.

Firefighters and emergency personnel visited with many people Saturday morning during the FDPR Firefighters Fund pancake breakfast.

The FDPRFF was established to allow fundraising for the appreciation of the Fire Department staff at their end of year party and anniversary. These funds will also be used for supporting other 'give back' opportunities of the Fire Fighters choosing, according to Fire Chief Jack Wassman.

Fire Department personnel flipped pancakes, cooked sausage and showed children the firetrucks and other equipment.

Noah Jones, 18-month-old son of Aaron and Karen Jones, wanted to see the inside of a fire truck at the pancake breakfast Saturday. Fire Department chaplain Bobby Lipscomb, right, was happy to show it to him.
Noah Jones, 18-month-old son of Aaron and Karen Jones, wanted to see the inside of a fire truck at the pancake breakfast Saturday.
Riselee Ann, 7, Cherith, 5, Hosanna, 3, and Leviticus, 1, joined their mother Beth Ann Hunt at the Pea Ridge Fire Department pancake breakfast Saturday, May 29.
Firefighter Jeff Marts cooked sausage links for the Saturday pancake breakfast at the Pea Ridge Fire Department.
