Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, May 25
Nikole M. Cole, 21, endangering the welfare of a minor, dismissed
Anthony W. Dale, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
Jessie James Dutton, 21, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Jeffrey Daniel Luyet, 36, improper auxiliary driving lights, nol prossed; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Jose Rigobe Martinez Galdamez, 27, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, guilty; no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; speeding, guilty
Cristian Martinez, 22, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Marcus M. Medina, 41, domestic battery, not guilty; endangering the welfare of a minor, not guilty
Kyla Dawn Miller, 28, passing stopped school bus, guilty
Jennifer Marie Ray, 42, shoplifting, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed
Johnny Landon Reed, 20, speeding, guilty
Jordan L. Vierra, 29, no or improper tail lights or reflectors, guilty
Florence Elaine Willis, 58, disorderly conduct, guilty
Angela Cherie Zook, 40, animal regulations City Ord. 314, nol prossed