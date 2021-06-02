Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, May 25

Nikole M. Cole, 21, endangering the welfare of a minor, dismissed

Anthony W. Dale, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Jessie James Dutton, 21, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Jeffrey Daniel Luyet, 36, improper auxiliary driving lights, nol prossed; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Jose Rigobe Martinez Galdamez, 27, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, guilty; no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; speeding, guilty

Cristian Martinez, 22, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Marcus M. Medina, 41, domestic battery, not guilty; endangering the welfare of a minor, not guilty

Kyla Dawn Miller, 28, passing stopped school bus, guilty

Jennifer Marie Ray, 42, shoplifting, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed

Johnny Landon Reed, 20, speeding, guilty

Jordan L. Vierra, 29, no or improper tail lights or reflectors, guilty

Florence Elaine Willis, 58, disorderly conduct, guilty

Angela Cherie Zook, 40, animal regulations City Ord. 314, nol prossed