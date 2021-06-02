Church News

Highland Christian Church

Highland Christian Church has resumed its services -- Sunday School at 9 a.m.; Church Service 10:30 a.m. You are welcome to contact the office at 479-855-2780 or visit HighlandChristianChurchBV.org for more information.

United Lutheran Church

United Lutheran Church (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista) is hosting its first offering of the Annual Village International Food Festival on Saturday, June 12. The serving will be a "drive-in" and "go." Good ol' American food is on the menu this month -- meatloaf, potato casserole, green beans, roll and apple cake. Call 479-855-1325 to reserve dinners; the deadline for reservation is June 10. Food is served 4-6 p.m. Cost per meal is $12.

Future dates are July 10, Jamaican cuisine; Aug. 14, Italian cuisine; and the last event is Oktoberfest, Oct. 9, with German fare. All are welcome. Thank you for helping ULC support its charities.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Community Blood Center of Missouri will be at PCBV for a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on Monday, June 7, in the fellowship hall. Please call the church office, 479-855-2390, to reserve a time.

In-person worship is on Sundays at 10 a.m. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website, Facebook page (facebook.com/pcbvar) or on YouTube (search Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista).

The church website at www.pcbv.org gives information on various topics, including News Alerts, Church Calendar, Prayer Concerns, Upcoming Events, Sunday Bulletins, Members Directory, Policy & Procedures, Shepherd Group Members, and recorded worship services. The website is mobile-friendly.

Bella Vista Community Church

A celebration of the church's 47th anniversary will be Sunday, June 6. Former Pastor Thad Moore will preach.

Adult Sunday School is at 9 a.m. in McKay Hall. In-person worship service is on Sundays at 10 a.m. Social distancing guidelines are followed for a safe and healthy worship experience. Visit bvcc.net for more info about service and video sermons to stay connected from home.

For more information about the church, call 479-855-1126, email [email protected], or visit the website www.bvcc.net. Church office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County will not have a service Sunday, June 6, and you are invited to attend via Zoom the 11 a.m. service of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fayetteville. Zoom link and Order of Service are on its website uufayetteville.org For information about UUBC, visit www.uubcar.org or Facebook www.facebook.com/UUBC.AR.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There are two worship services -- at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (blended), Sunday School and Adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. Pastor Hass leads the Bible Study in the Fellowship Hall on "Creation, Evolution, and Intelligent Design."

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio stations KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. Don't forget to bring "Best Choice" labels, and the pantry is in need of 45- to 60-ounce bottles for distributing detergent.

Village Bible Church

Sunday school for all ages is at 9 a.m.; worship is at 10:15 a.m. Worship in the sanctuary is mask-optional. The Oasis Center (video venue) is for those preferring a mask-required setting. There is an infant/toddler nursery available for children up to 3 years old during both Sunday school and worship. The 10:15 a.m. service is also streamed live on the Village Bible Church Facebook page, Vimeo.com/user42482704 and the church website, www.villagebibleefc.org for those who prefer a virtual service.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup. For more information, contact the church at 479-876-5764.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

The Highlands Flea and Boutique will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12. This 26th annual event will be held at Highlands Church and hosted by the United Methodist Women. All proceeds are donated to local women's and children's charities. Items for sale will include household, linens, collectibles, jewelry, furniture, books, lawn and garden, coffee shop and bakery items. If you wish to sell your own items for profit, make a reservation for an outside space by calling 479-855-2277.

In-person services, with masks, have resumed at Highlands Church at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on Sunday. Prerecorded worship service and sermon videos are released weekly on the website for those wanting to continue worshipping from home, at humcbv.com.