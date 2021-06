Blackhawk Track Awards presented

Blackhawk athletes were honored at an awards ceremony last week. Boys were coached by Jason Upton.

Boys Awards

Scholar Athletes

Tate Christensen

Troy Ferguson

Layton Powell

Brenden Power

Jacob Stein

Kyle Telgemeier

Regular awards

Field Event^Drake Wolfenden

Field Event^Tate Christensen

Middle distance^Josiah Small

Sprinter^Patrick Elliott

Distance^Grandon Grant

Blackhawk Pride^Cade Mann

Most improved^Hunter Singh

MVP^Patrick Elliott

MVP^Josiah Small

All-Conference

Evan Anderson

Bric Cates

Tate Christensen

Phoenix Edmisson

Patrick Elliott

Troy Ferguson

Grandon Grant

Tian Grant

Cade Mann

Iain Mullikin

Sebasttien Mullikin

Layton Powell

Brenden Power

Levi Schultz

Hunter Singh

Josiah Small

Nathan Tucker

Drake Wolfenden

All -state

Evan Anderson

Bric Cates

Patrick Elliott

Grandon Grant

Layton Powell

Levi Schultz

Josiah Small

Four of the Blackhawk Track All-Conference athletes were Cade Mann, Troy Ferguson, Grandon Grant and Patrick Elliott.

Grandon Grant

Josiah Small and Patrick Elliott, MVP

Cade Mann, Blackhawk Pride

Scholar athletes included Layton Powell, Troy Ferguson, Jacob Stein and Kyle Telgemeier. Other scholar athletes were Tate Christensen and Brenden Power.

Hunter Singh, Most Improved