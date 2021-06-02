Benton County Jail

Wednesday, May 26

12:12 a.m. Destiny Dunn, 21, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, revocation of probation, two failure to appear

1:45 p.m. Billy Hooten, 35, Garfield, by BCSO

Friday, May 28

4:33 p.m. Dylan Bremer 25, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, three counts delivery Sch. VI

Saturday, May 29

3:06 p.m. Christy L. Myers, 43, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; posseion of a controlled substance (PCS)

Sunday, May 30

9:50 p.m. Casey Eagle George, 41, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, three counts failure to appear from Benton County; contempt of court from Benton County; hold for Springdale Police Department; hold for out-of-state