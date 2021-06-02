Sign in
American flags placed to honor veterans

by Annette Beard | June 2, 2021 at 9:29 a.m.
Veterans, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Pea Ridge Blackhawk cheerleaders gathered early Saturday at the Pea Ridge Cemetery to place flags on the grave of veterans for Memorial Day weekend.

Hundreds of American flags were set beside the gravestones of American veterans Saturday, May 29, in honor of their service. Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars were joined by Pea Ridge Blackhawk cheerleaders in placing flags at Pea Ridge Cemetery and Buttram's Chapel Cemetery for the start of the Memorial Day weekend. VFW Wood-Hall Post 8109 commander Braxton Hurst, above, hands flags to veteran John Ruddick, right, and other volunteers.

Memorial Day, formerly Decoration Day, in the United States, is a holiday on the last Monday in May honouring those who have died in the nation's wars. It was decared a national holiday in 1971 by the U.S. Congress.

