Trout waters find favor with kayakers

Arkansas paddlers trying their luck in Arkansas' trout fishing streams should know preparing for a safe day on cold, flowing water in summer requires extra precautions that warm water excursions do not.

The largest difference most boaters will recognize is the extremely cold water that flows through the dams on large reservoirs, creating the environment that fuels Arkansas trout fishing. That cold water is great for wading anglers to enjoy a cooldown during summer's heat, but boaters should be aware of its temperature.

"Daytime air temperatures around 90 degrees sort of give people a false sense of what that water temperature really feels like," said Joe Huggins, Game and Fish boating education coordinator. "Even in summer, trout fishing streams have water temperature in the 50- to 60-degree range. A lot of anglers may go unprepared and not have the proper clothing available to help keep their body temperature warm in the case of a spill. Anglers in john boats and river-style boats don't necessarily expect to get wet, but it can happen. With kayaks, it's much more likely."

Huggins recommends having a dry change of clothes at the ready in a waterproof bag in case of a spill.

Another item kayakers and other paddlers should always be prepared to wear is a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

Huggins explained the body's natural reaction to being suddenly shocked with a blast of cold water is to gasp and inhale quickly. If someone is submerged when that happens, he runs a very good chance of taking in a lot of water. A life jacket can get a head up quickly.

"Cold water also impacts your muscles very quickly," Huggins said. "Even good swimmers will find themselves running out of steam pretty fast when the cold starts sapping their strength. That life jacket will keep you at the surface so you can use your energy getting to the boat or the bank and out of the water."

Current also plays a role in tailwater fishing downstream of dams. Water that may seem relatively flat can increase dramatically and quickly when the dam produces electricity with water releases. It may be impossible to paddle back upstream to a take-out during generation. In many cases, shuttling to an upstream launch and leaving a vehicle at a downstream take-out will be much more beneficial.

Paddling in a group is not only more enjoyable, it adds to the safety of the outing. More kayakers in your group means more eyes on the lookout for any dangers as well as more hands in the event help is needed.