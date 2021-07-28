Surplus management area deer permits on sale

More than 300 leftover deer hunt permits for Arkansas wildlife management areas are available for purchase.

These permits cover modern gun, muzzle-loader and mobility-impaired hunts that weren't awarded through the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's annual wildlife management area deer permit drawing earlier this month.

Hunters submitted some 17,000 applications for the popular deer hunts. In total, 10,425 permits were available, but a few hunts had more permits available than hunters who applied for them. Those permits will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each permit will be sold for $5. A hunter may purchase one permit for each of the remaining wildlife management area permit hunts. There is no limit to the number of permits a person may buy. However, many of the remaining hunts are on the same days, so hunters should pay attention to the dates as well as the location before purchasing.

To purchase, visit www.agfc.com and click "Buy Licenses/Check Game" on the upper right side of the website. Available permits will be posted under the "Special Hunt Permits" section of the license site.