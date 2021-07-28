Summer work renovates school facilities

The floor of the gym at Pea Ridge Junior High has been renovated to spotlight volleyball.

"They should be really proud of it," Keith Martin, superintendent, said. "We've raised the lights -- I guess the ball was hitting some of them."

"You can still play basketball in there," he said.

"The white is volleyball and the light gray lines are the basketball lines," Martin said. "That's what we said we were going to do. This is what our kids deserve. The primary focus of this court is volleyball."

"We also made the locker rooms for the girls better," he said.

"One thing we're trying to do, we're trying to make sure that everything we do pays homage to that PR symbol," Martin said, referencing the "PR" in the railing of the new gym. "That logo stands the test of time. The bird head changes. And so, even when we resurface the football field, it will have the PR in there somewhere."

"We will always try to pay respect to the PR because our older community in town loves that," Martin said.

Work is progressing across all the district's facilities.

Carpeted floors in buildings have been pulled out and luxury vinyl tile installed.

"We've started putting new HVAC units in the Junior High as " he said. "We're putting new roof on Intermediate campus."

Martin said the work is part of the Warm, Safe and Dry initiative.

"We're just busy," Martin said. "These kids deserve this!"

"You can tell -- all the new HVAC we're putting in," he said.

"This summer's been crazy," Martin said. "We've never done a project like this."

All the ceilings in the Junior High were removed to install duct work and add fresh air returns.

"So we can circulate the air and put cleaner air in the building," Martin said of the new systems at the junior high school. "It makes for a healthier school."

He said the old units were the same as household units.

"This is so nice," Martin said. "I didn't realize how dirty carpet got."

"Our summer staff is different for maintenance from regular maintenance staff," Martin said. "They strip and wax the floors. They top scrub the floors."

The driveway along the south side of the Primary School was paved.

"We're trying real hard!" Martin said. "It's about keeping up with the growth -- we're fixing to grow as a community quite a bit -- and making sure we meet their needs."