River's buoys show right way

The heat of summer often leads anglers to large rivers with the promise of large catfish and an extended period of fish activity because the current keeps the water slightly cooler than backwaters and reservoirs.

Traveling on a river such as the Arkansas River can be a daunting task for boaters who don't know what all those buoys and channel markers mean. How do you know which side of the buoys to stay on when traveling up or down a river?

Remember the three R's of boating: "Red right returning." It applies in Arkansas and all over the nation.

Returning means coming upstream from the ocean or the mouth of the stream. Keep the red buoys on your right as you travel upstream. That means the green buoys will be on your left.

If you are going downstream, just reverse this. The red buoys will be on your left, green buoys on your right.

Buoys are found in many sizes and shapes. Just the red and green ones mark channels.

Others are white and are for information. This may be directions to a facility, for controlled areas such as no-wake zones, and to identify underwater dangers like rocks or dams. A buoy with black and white vertical stripes marks an obstruction; don't travel between it and the shore or bank.