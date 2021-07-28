Remembering Jeff Henry

"He was always willing to help anyone in the fire service and always had pride in his guys at NEBCO," former Pea Ridge Fire Chief Jamie Baggett said.

"Jeffrey, you will be missed as a firefighter and friend. You were always there willing to help people in need. Thanks for the friendship and great times We've got it from here," Avoca Fire Chief Frankie Elliott.

"Jeff was always a staple for the northeast part of the county. Jeff's been around in the fire service for years and years. I remember him when he was about 18 years old out at NEBCO. I've gone through a lot of classes with Jeff. I actually taught some classes Jeff was in in recent years. He was always one to continue his education in the fire service. He was never satisfied with being mediocre. He's going to be very missed in the fire service, especially in the northeast part of the county," Jack Wassman, former Pea Ridge fire chief and former Rogers Fire Department captain.

"I offer my condolences to his family and the NEBCO Fire Department," Pea Ridge Fire Chief Jared Powell said.

"He was a big hearted guy, always working, always saw him with a smile on his face when I went to events at NEBCO -- whether it be the turkey shoot, the pancake breakfast, the rib cooking contest, the chili cookoff. The guys at NEBCO were always working to provide funds to make NEBCO even better. Jeff Henry was in the kitchen; he was on the serving line; he was out with the people in the bay area with the raffle and auction. He was always there. He will be greatly missed," State Senator Cecile Bledsoe.