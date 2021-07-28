Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 30

Thursday, July 29, 1971

A 4-feet long velvet-tailed rattler was killed with one rock thrown at its head by Bill McElmurry Sunday afternoon. He said the snake was coiled up in the highway about three miles east of Seligman, Mo., in the edge of the Mark Twain National Forest between Seligman and Roaring River.

Tomatoes grown in the Lowell-Springdale began arriving at the Pea Ridge Canning Company this week and were being purchased for processing at the Pea Ridge Canning Company No. 2 at Harrison, according to local plant manager Marvin Dean.

Meeting in monthly session Monday night the Pea Ridge School Board hired Mrs. Rhonda Boston of Bella Vista as an elementary teacher, completing the faculty for the 1971-1972 term.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 30

Wednesday, July 29, 1981

The Pea Ridge District 109 School Board approved the hiring of Charles Nowak as the new football coach, accepted four out-of-district students, hired additional teachers and other personnel, took actions designed to increase the communication between the schools' administrators and the board and approved a 1981-1982 school budget.

Registration for the 1981-1982 school year at Pea Ridge schools will be Aug. 19-21. The first full day of classes will be Aug. 25.

Mark Howell and coach Jim Roe finished first place in both the singles and doubles categories in the Pea Ridge tennis tournament last week.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 30

Thursday, July 25, 1991

Letters were mailed last week to many residents of Pea Ridge and the surrounding area notifying them of their new street addresses. The addresses, for residential and business locations, were assigned by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission under contract with the Emergency 9-1-1 Commission.

Barbara Merritt of Pea Ridge has been named administrator of Oak Ridge Retirement Lodge effective July 1.

Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct special events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Park Service. An art exhibit, sponsored by the Rogers Art Guild, will be featured in the visitor center all month.

The Pea Ridge City Council heard a request from alderman Gary Immel to have city attorney Howard Slinkard look into an ordinance that would force the council to have any properties appraised before decisions on land purchases can be made. Alderman Delores Hall said such an ordinance isn't necessary.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 30

Wednesday, July 25, 2001

A proposed widening project on U.S. Highway 62 has been extended to the north city limits of Avoca by the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.

Lots are on sale in the Big Sugar Golf Club development south of Pea Ridge. The Pea Ridge City Council passed an ordinance with an emergency clause at its meeting Tuesday accepting the final plat of Phase I which includes 156 residential lots -- 76 single family lots, 31 single family golf lots, 14 townhouse lots, 18 townhouse golf lots and 17 zero-lot line golf lots. The lots surround an 18-hole championship golf course and clubhouse.

Deane Willey on Lee Town Drive challenges anyone in Pea Ridge to have taller sunflowers than his, which are about 13 feet tall.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 30

Wednesday, July 27, 2011

Residents of Garfield now have a place to cool down while the sun fights with a vengeance. The Garfield Church of Christ has opened their doors as a cooling center for the community, providing snacks and water to people daily.

With a standard eight-inch rain gauge in his back yard, Billy Ryan can measure precipitation from the confines of his home in Pea Ridge. After graduating from Rogers High School in 1962, Ryan went on his journey toward becoming a climatologist for the National Weather Service. After serving in the military, he worked for the National Weather Service and retired after 35 years.

Blackhawk football players, from the youngest athletes to high school seniors and even alumni turned coaches met on the school field this week to learn more about football and have fun in football camp.