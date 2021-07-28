Zucchini Casserole
5 sliced (not peeled) zucchini
1/2 c. chopped onions
3/4 c. grated carrots
6 Tbsp. margarine
2 1/2 c. croutons
1 can condensed cream of chicken soup
1/2 c. sour cream
Cook zucchini in 1 inch of boiling water with salt. Drain well. Brown onions and carrots in margarine. Add soup, half of the croutons, sour cream and zucchini. Pour in 2-quart casserole dish. Bake remaining croutons in margarine and top casserole.
Bake at 350° for 30 to 40 minutes. Do not cover.
•••
