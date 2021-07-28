Police Badge 1212 retired

City officials approved retiring the badge for Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple who was killed in the line of duty June 26, 2021, with approval of a resolution at the City Council meeting Tuesday, July 20.

"This resolution is our way of officially doing that," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said, then read the proclamation which was read at funeral "so it can be in the minutes."

Pea Ridge Police badge 1212 was retired. It was presented to Apple's family, Crabtree said.

"Officer Apple's badge was actually buried with him," Crabtree said.

"I'm sorry, y'all. This is hard," the mayor said, obviously choked with emotion.

After the proclamation was read, Police Chief Lynn Hahn and several officers stood before the Council to thank them.

"Kevin Apple was a unique officer," Hahn said. "We're fortunate to have many fine officers. I think we have one of the best departments in the state."

"On behalf of the police officers, their families, I want to thank you mayor, thank the council and all the citizens in the city who have stood up in unwavering support. It has made it much easier for all of us," Hahn said.