Pea Ridge TIMES obituaries for July 28, 2021

Scott James Davis

Scott James Davis, 31, of Pineville, Mo., died Saturday, July 24, at his home. He was born to Rebecca on Feb. 25, 1990, in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

The family eventually settled in Bella Vista, Ark., where Scott would meet the love of his life- Katlyn (Thompson). The couple welcomed a daughter, Grace Annabelle in 2013, and then a son, Wyatt Allen in 2016. The two were joined in marriage on May 21, 2016.

He was known for his green thumb, which he cultivated through his career in landscaping. This came as no surprise, as Scott loved to be outside fishing, playing with his children, or riding four-wheelers in the mud. Scott thrived in his role as a father. Whether it was baking with his daughter, or playing Batman with son, Scott cherished every moment.

Scott will be greatly missed for his bright smile, quick laughter, and willingness to help anyone, no matter the need.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jim Nelson, and a sister, Autumn Davis.

Survivors are his wife and children; parents, Rebecca and Steve Christians of Garfield, Ark.; sister, Ashley (Brad) Andres of Kansas; grandmothers, Lynne Nelson of Arkansas and Sheryl (Frank) Lessen of Florida; an uncle, Scott (Erika) Nelson of Arkansas; parents-in-law, Jared and Carissa Thompson; brother-in-law, Nathan (Sarah Campbell) Thompson; nieces, Madison, Ava, Brea and Allie; nephews, Cooper, Zack, and Brentley; biological father, Bobby Davis; and four sisters, La Tasha Knight, Nikki Davis, Gisella and Kamila Davis of New Mexico; along with countless friends who were like family to him.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, in Sisco Funeral Home, 1312 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations please be made to the GoFund Me account that has been set up to assist Katlyn and the children during this most difficult time.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Jeffery 'Jeffy' D. Henry

Jeffery D. Henry, or Jeffy as he was called by most, 43, of Garfield, Ark., died on July 24, 2021. He was born March 9, 1978, to Mike and Carol (Polly) Henry and lived his entire life in Garfield.

He was a Rogers High School graduate in 1997 and became an official fire fighter with NEBCO in 1998 where he remained a dedicated fire man and Deputy Chief until his passing. He owned and operated his own dump trucking company with his dad Mike and they would spend many hours working and talking on the phone with each other if they were driving. Jeff and his dad spent a lot of time together working on their dump trucks or working on the farm and when it was dinner time he would call his mom and ask "what are you cookin?"

He was a once in a lifetime kinda guy and friend. He loved his NEBCO Fire Department family and fellow fire fighters; they were his extended family.

Jeff loved to fish and spend time with his fishing buddies Tony Bland, Chance Barlet, Jack Sanders and Matt Fry and on occasion you could find them up to no good. A.J. See and Perry Cypert were also very important people to Jeff and they both had their own special place in Jeff's heart.

He had many, many friends, colleagues, trucker friends and the list goes on and on. The following best expresses what we all are feeling about the loss of such a GREAT guy: "I know you're not here. But I miss you and I didn't get to say goodbye. I love you friend, it was a privilege to know you. You were one of the best humans I ever met and I'm sorry I spent so much time working when we should have been fishing or making moonshine. You're dearly missed, fly high! Save a seat at the bar of us all, we'll see you when we get there!"

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glenn and June Henry and L.D. and Loretta Trotter

Survivors include his parents, Mike and Carol Henry (Polly Trotter); his older brother, Cris Henry, of Garfield; sister, Regina Henry (Hesiquio Garcia) of Rogers; nieces, Destiney, Emily Makayla, and Nikiyah Henry; nephews, Trey Gwartney and Jordan Henry; paternal grandmother, Ruth Vanhouden of Garfield; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, in Rollins Funeral Home, 1401 Hudson Road, Rogers, Ark.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, in the First Baptist Church of Garfield, 17784 Marshall St., Garfield

Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery.

Mary Lee Miller

Mary Lee Miller, 82, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at her home.

No services are scheduled.

Charles Thomas Nesbitt

Charles Thomas Nesbitt, 76, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Friday, July 23, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista. He was born March 16, 1945, in Warren, Ark., to Charles W. Nesbitt and Lucy Nell Meggs Nesbitt.

He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Navy. He moved to Pea Ridge 30 years ago to make his home and worked for Pam Trucking in Tontitown, Ark. He was an avid collector and especially enjoyed coin collecting.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his children, Kim Nesbitt of El Dorado, Ark., David Nesbitt and wife Doris of Pea Ridge, Ark., Daniel Nesbitt and wife Michelle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Steven Nesbitt and wife Alisha of Anderson, Mo.; siblings, Bobby Nesbitt of Texarkana, Ark. and Cheryl Tucker of Smackover, Ark.; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation is set for 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 26, in Sisco funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge. Friends and family are welcome to attend.

Graveside service is set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, in Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at siscofunealhome.net.

Joy Ann Phillips

Joy Ann Phillips, 75, of Bella Vista, Ark., formerly of Storm Lake, Iowa, died on July 21, 2021, in Bradford House Nursing Home in Bentonville, Ark.. She was born Aug. 24, 1945, in Storm Lake, Iowa, to Lester Eugene "Red" McLaughlin and Henrietta (Fischer) McLaughlin.

She was baptized at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake. She attended Storm Lake public schools graduating with the class of 1964.

She was united in marriage to Arturo Alvarado in 1967. This union was blessed with a son, Edward (Eddie) Arthur on Aug. 5, 1968. She was widowed a short time after her son's birth.

She married Theodore Phillips on Aug. 10, 1983, in Storm Lake, Iowa. They lived life to the fullest. Joy and Ted moved to Bella Vista, Ark. where they enjoyed golfing and were active in their church. They also enjoyed traveling to various parts of the world over the years; Joy's favorite trip was to Ireland. Ted passed away Feb. 23, 2010. Joy was known for her fun hats and her unique laugh. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Theodore (Ted) Phillips; son, Edward (Eddie) Alvarado; sisters, Geraldine Eugenia (Jeri Jean) White and Mona Rae Kinney; brother, Dennis Dean McLaughlin; and nephew, Dennis Lee McLaughlin.

Survivors include her sister Ardis (Henry) Gadeken of Lincoln, Neb.; three nephews, Kenneth Roberts of Las Vegas, Nev., Dennis Roberts of Mesa, Ariz., and Randall Roberts of Omaha, Neb; and niece, Denise Werkmeister of Lake View, Iowa.