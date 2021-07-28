Pea Ridge Schools

Primary School

Kindergarten

4 24-count boxes of Crayola crayons

2 packages of Crayola Classic washable markers

1 set of 8 watercolors

2 packages of plain No. 2 pencils

1 pair of Fiskar scissors, blunt tip only

6 pack of Elmer's glue sticks

1 spiral notebook (wide ruled, 1 subject)

4 black Expo markers (fine tip, thin marker)

4 black Expo markers (chisel tip, large marker)

1 large backpack without wheels

1 pair of OVER THE EAR headphones

2 boxes of Kleenex

2 rolls of paper towels

1 small school box

1 box of quart size Ziploc bags (Girls only)

1 box of gallon size Ziploc bags (Boys only)

2 containers of Clorox wipes

1 red and blue tri-fold kindergarten rest mat

1 package of healthy snack item, sent monthly

First grade

1 package of wide-ruled, loose leaf notebook paper

4 packages of 4 black Expo brand dry erase markers (16 total)

3 packages of Ticonderoga/USA Gold America's Pencil SHARPENED pencils

pack of Paper Mate pink erasers

4 boxes of Crayola brand crayons

2 blue sticks

1 pair of (over the ear) Headphones

1 backpack, no wheels

3 roll of paper towels

3 boxes of Kleenex

2 composition notebooks

1 pair of scissors

1 baby wipes

1 Ziploc bags (boys, quart; girls, gallon)

Second Grade

1 plastic folder with two pockets and brads, any color

24 Ticonderoga© or USA Gold Americas Pencil© SHARPENED Pencils

1 individual pencil sharpener (optional)

1 pack of 4 glue sticks

2 boxes of Crayola brand crayons

1 pack of Crayola brand markers

1 pack of Crayola colored pencils

1 Pair of Scissors

2 pack of 4 BLACK Expo brand dry erase markers (For student use)

1 pair of OVER THE EAR headphones

1 school supply box (No locks)

2 roll of paper towels

2 boxes of Kleenex

1 backpack, no wheels

1 box quart-size Ziploc bags (Boys)

1 box gallon-size Ziploc bags (Girls)

1 inch 3-ring binder

1 package of 5-count binder divider tabs

1 package of 3-count Clorox wipes

1 package of wide-ruled loose leaf paper

Intermediate School

Third grade

1 1-inch binder with pockets (solid color)

1 pkg. dividers

1 pencil pouch or box

4 composition notebooks

2 boxes of Crayola crayons

1 box of Crayola markers

2 boxes of Dixon Ticonderoga pencils (no plastic wrapped or mechanical)

1 package of index cards

1 package of post-it notes

1 box of pencil top erasers

8 glue sticks

1 pair of sharp point scissors

4 Expo markers (black)

Headphones

2 containers of Clorox wipes

1 box of tissues

1 box of quart size Ziploc bags

4th grade

Math

2 composition notebooks

1 3-prong plastic folder

2 large 8-pack of black Expo markers

1 package of Clorox wipes

1 package of 3 large pink erasers

Literacy

Sticky notes

1 composition notebook

Index cards

STEM/Science

11-inch binder

1 pack of tab dividers tabs (8 tabs)

1 pack of multi-color highlighters

Roll of masking tape (boys)

Roll of scotch tape (girls)

Social Studies/Small Groups

11-inch binder

1 pack of tab dividers tabs (8 tabs)

1 3-prong plastic pocket folders

Homeroom

4 packs of Ticonderoga pencils

1 package construction paper

Scissors

1 3-prong plastic pocket folders

1 package Expo markers

1 box crayons/1 box of colored pencils

2 pairs of headphones or earbuds (students will keep one pair with them and one in homeroom for the school year)

2 containers disinfecting wipes

Facial tissues (boys)

Rolls paper towels (girls)

Pencil pouch

Middle School

Fifth grade

Backpack Supplies:

• Pencils

• Colored pencils

• Erasers

• Earbuds/headphones

• Highlighters (at least four colors)

• Glue sticks

• Markers

Classroom supplies:

• 6 composition notebooks (2 for literacy, 2 for math, 1 for science, 1 for social studies)

• 4 pocket folders (1 for literacy, 1 for math, 1 for science, 1 for social studies)

• 2 black sharpies (for social studies)

Auxiliary supplies:

• $6 recorder fee due Sept. 1

Homeroom Teacher Supplies:

• Last names A-L: 2 boxes of Kleenex

• Last names M-R: 2 rolls of paper towels

• Last names S-Z: 2 cans of disinfecting wipes

Optional Homeroom Teacher Supplies that are always useful and appreciated:

• Expo markers

• Pencils

• Erasers

6th Grade

Backpack Supplies:

• Pencils

• Colored pencils

• Erasers

• Earbuds/headphones

• Highlights (at least four colors)

• 1 TI-30XIIS calculator (for math)

Classroom Supplies:

• 1 2-inch 3-ring binder (for literacy)

• 1 1.5-inch 3-ring binder (for science)

• 3 packages of tab dividers (1 for literacy, 2 for

science)

• 1 three-prong pocket folder (for math)

• 1 composition notebook (for social studies)

• 1 pocket folder, brads optional (for social studies)

• 3 packages of lined notebook paper (for literacy)

• 2 stacks of post-it notes (for literacy)

• 2 black sharpies (for social studies)

• 1 22"x28" white unmarked poster board (for social studies)

Auxiliary Supplies:

• $6 recorder fee due Sept. 1

Homeroom Teacher Supplies:

• Last names A-L: 2 boxes of Kleenex

• Last names M-R: 2 rolls of paper towels

• Last names S-Z: 2 cans of disinfecting wipes

Optional Homeroom Teacher Supplies that are always useful and appreciated:

• Expo markers

• Pencils

• Erasers

Junior High

7th Grade

3 packs college-ruled loose leaf notebook paper

4 dozen pencils

4 Expo dry erase markers

3 glue sticks

1.5 inch 3-ring binder

2 packs lined note cards

2 composition notebooks

1 pack colored pencils

Pocket folder

1 pack graph paper

Earbuds/headphones

2 tissue boxes

Clorox wipes

*Students in electives classes will be asked to bring additional supplies

8th Grade

2 composition notebooks

4 dozen pencils

3 packs college-ruled loose leaf notebook paper

1 pack colored pencils

2 packs lined note cards

Earbuds/headphones

1 composition notebook or spiral notebook

1.5 inch 3-ring binder

2 glue sticks

4 Expo dry erase markers (multi colors)

1 composition notebook or spiral notebook (graph paper version)

Ruler

Protractor

2 tissue boxes

Clorox wipes

*Students in electives classes will be asked to bring additional supplies

9th Grade

1 pack colored pencils

3 dozen pencils

2 pack college-ruled loose leaf notebook paper

2 packs lined note cards

Earbuds/headphones

4 Expo dry erase markers (multi colors)

2 glue sticks

1 pack graph paper

1-inch 3-ring binder

2 tissue boxes

Clorox wipes

*Students in electives classes will be asked to bring additional supplies

High School

Chromebook fee^$30

Earbuds/headphones

Notebooks/paper

Pens/pencils