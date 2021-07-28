Pea Ridge Schools

Primary School
Kindergarten
4 24-count boxes of Crayola crayons
2 packages of Crayola Classic washable markers
1 set of 8 watercolors
2 packages of plain No. 2 pencils
1 pair of Fiskar scissors, blunt tip only
6 pack of Elmer's glue sticks
1 spiral notebook (wide ruled, 1 subject)
4 black Expo markers (fine tip, thin marker)
4 black Expo markers (chisel tip, large marker)
1 large backpack without wheels
1 pair of OVER THE EAR headphones
2 boxes of Kleenex
2 rolls of paper towels
1 small school box
1 box of quart size Ziploc bags (Girls only)
1 box of gallon size Ziploc bags (Boys only)
2 containers of Clorox wipes
1 red and blue tri-fold kindergarten rest mat
1 package of healthy snack item, sent monthly
First grade
1 package of wide-ruled, loose leaf notebook paper
4 packages of 4 black Expo brand dry erase markers (16 total)
3 packages of Ticonderoga/USA Gold America's Pencil SHARPENED pencils
pack of Paper Mate pink erasers
4 boxes of Crayola brand crayons
2 blue sticks
1 pair of (over the ear) Headphones
1 backpack, no wheels
3 roll of paper towels
3 boxes of Kleenex
2 composition notebooks
1 pair of scissors
1 baby wipes
1 Ziploc bags (boys, quart; girls, gallon)
Second Grade
1 plastic folder with two pockets and brads, any color
24 Ticonderoga© or USA Gold Americas Pencil© SHARPENED Pencils
1 individual pencil sharpener (optional)
1 pack of 4 glue sticks
2 boxes of Crayola brand crayons
1 pack of Crayola brand markers
1 pack of Crayola colored pencils
1 Pair of Scissors
2 pack of 4 BLACK Expo brand dry erase markers (For student use)
1 pair of OVER THE EAR headphones
1 school supply box (No locks)
2 roll of paper towels
2 boxes of Kleenex
1 backpack, no wheels
1 box quart-size Ziploc bags (Boys)
1 box gallon-size Ziploc bags (Girls)
1 inch 3-ring binder
1 package of 5-count binder divider tabs
1 package of 3-count Clorox wipes
1 package of wide-ruled loose leaf paper
Intermediate School
Third grade
1 1-inch binder with pockets (solid color)
1 pkg. dividers
1 pencil pouch or box
4 composition notebooks
2 boxes of Crayola crayons
1 box of Crayola markers
2 boxes of Dixon Ticonderoga pencils (no plastic wrapped or mechanical)
1 package of index cards
1 package of post-it notes
1 box of pencil top erasers
8 glue sticks
1 pair of sharp point scissors
4 Expo markers (black)
Headphones
2 containers of Clorox wipes
1 box of tissues
1 box of quart size Ziploc bags
4th grade
Math
2 composition notebooks
1 3-prong plastic folder
2 large 8-pack of black Expo markers
1 package of Clorox wipes
1 package of 3 large pink erasers
Literacy
Sticky notes
1 composition notebook
Index cards
STEM/Science
11-inch binder
1 pack of tab dividers tabs (8 tabs)
1 pack of multi-color highlighters
Roll of masking tape (boys)
Roll of scotch tape (girls)
Social Studies/Small Groups
11-inch binder
1 pack of tab dividers tabs (8 tabs)
1 3-prong plastic pocket folders
Homeroom
4 packs of Ticonderoga pencils
1 package construction paper
Scissors
1 3-prong plastic pocket folders
1 package Expo markers
1 box crayons/1 box of colored pencils
2 pairs of headphones or earbuds (students will keep one pair with them and one in homeroom for the school year)
2 containers disinfecting wipes
Facial tissues (boys)
Rolls paper towels (girls)
Pencil pouch
Middle School
Fifth grade
Backpack Supplies:
• Pencils
• Colored pencils
• Erasers
• Earbuds/headphones
• Highlighters (at least four colors)
• Glue sticks
• Markers
Classroom supplies:
• 6 composition notebooks (2 for literacy, 2 for math, 1 for science, 1 for social studies)
• 4 pocket folders (1 for literacy, 1 for math, 1 for science, 1 for social studies)
• 2 black sharpies (for social studies)
Auxiliary supplies:
• $6 recorder fee due Sept. 1
Homeroom Teacher Supplies:
• Last names A-L: 2 boxes of Kleenex
• Last names M-R: 2 rolls of paper towels
• Last names S-Z: 2 cans of disinfecting wipes
Optional Homeroom Teacher Supplies that are always useful and appreciated:
• Expo markers
• Pencils
• Erasers
6th Grade
Backpack Supplies:
• Pencils
• Colored pencils
• Erasers
• Earbuds/headphones
• Highlights (at least four colors)
• 1 TI-30XIIS calculator (for math)
Classroom Supplies:
• 1 2-inch 3-ring binder (for literacy)
• 1 1.5-inch 3-ring binder (for science)
• 3 packages of tab dividers (1 for literacy, 2 for
science)
• 1 three-prong pocket folder (for math)
• 1 composition notebook (for social studies)
• 1 pocket folder, brads optional (for social studies)
• 3 packages of lined notebook paper (for literacy)
• 2 stacks of post-it notes (for literacy)
• 2 black sharpies (for social studies)
• 1 22"x28" white unmarked poster board (for social studies)
Auxiliary Supplies:
• $6 recorder fee due Sept. 1
Homeroom Teacher Supplies:
• Last names A-L: 2 boxes of Kleenex
• Last names M-R: 2 rolls of paper towels
• Last names S-Z: 2 cans of disinfecting wipes
Optional Homeroom Teacher Supplies that are always useful and appreciated:
• Expo markers
• Pencils
• Erasers
Junior High
7th Grade
3 packs college-ruled loose leaf notebook paper
4 dozen pencils
4 Expo dry erase markers
3 glue sticks
1.5 inch 3-ring binder
2 packs lined note cards
2 composition notebooks
1 pack colored pencils
Pocket folder
1 pack graph paper
Earbuds/headphones
2 tissue boxes
Clorox wipes
*Students in electives classes will be asked to bring additional supplies
8th Grade
2 composition notebooks
4 dozen pencils
3 packs college-ruled loose leaf notebook paper
1 pack colored pencils
2 packs lined note cards
Earbuds/headphones
1 composition notebook or spiral notebook
1.5 inch 3-ring binder
2 glue sticks
4 Expo dry erase markers (multi colors)
1 composition notebook or spiral notebook (graph paper version)
Ruler
Protractor
2 tissue boxes
Clorox wipes
*Students in electives classes will be asked to bring additional supplies
9th Grade
1 pack colored pencils
3 dozen pencils
2 pack college-ruled loose leaf notebook paper
2 packs lined note cards
Earbuds/headphones
4 Expo dry erase markers (multi colors)
2 glue sticks
1 pack graph paper
1-inch 3-ring binder
2 tissue boxes
Clorox wipes
*Students in electives classes will be asked to bring additional supplies
High School
Chromebook fee^$30
Earbuds/headphones
Notebooks/paper
Pens/pencils