Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Tuesday, July 13

10:38 a.m. Police were dispatched to Ace Hardware for a forgery call in reference to counterfeit money found in the cash box.

Wednesday, July 14

2:45 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Earl Lane for a reported theft involving two leaf blowers and three extension cords.

Thursday, July 15

11:12 a.m. Police were dispatched to Battlefield RV and Mini Storage for a delayed report of a stolen U-Haul box trailer. The 2014 trailer is 6- by 12-feet in size; it was entered into ACIC.

11:03 p.m. A resident of West Pickens Road reported a 17-year-old female missing. Police were advised on July 16 that the youth had returned.

Friday, July 16

10:08 p.m. A resident of West Pickens reported a 17-year-old female missing. The youth was entered into ACIC/NCIC. About 4:56 a.m. Saturday, July 17, Fayetteville Police advised they had located the youth.

Monday, July 19

7:58 a.m. Police wee dispatched to a residence on McCulloch for a verbal disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police issued a criminal trespass warning to Stephen Lyons, 37, Pea Ridge.

Tuesday, July 20

12:16 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Alyssa J. Webster, 34, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI; refusal to submit to a chemical test; careless and prohibited driving

Saturday, July 24

7:27 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Michelle L. Simmerman, 35, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on suspended license (not DWI); failure to appear from Lowell; and failure to appear from Rogers.

3 pm. Police received a report of a private property accident in the parking lot at Dollar Tree on North Curtis Avenue involving vehicles driven by Christopher T. Fisher, 48, Springdale, and Harvey C. Stead, 59, Pea Ridge.

Monday, July 26

12:07 a.m. Police wee dispatched to a residence on West Patton Street for a welfare check. Upon investigation, it was not a welfare check but was regarding a stolen vehicle. Later, the vehicle was returned and the complainant elected not to press charges.