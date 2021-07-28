OPINION: Needs have increased as growth experienced

With growth (physically or numerically), comes need and cost.

When a family grows from two newly married people with the birth of a new baby and again later with the birth of another, there are additional needs required which cost money. There's more food and clothing, medicine and maybe a larger vehicle.

When a town grows from several hundred to several thousand, the needs and costs associated with those needs increase. When Pea Ridge was founded, there are numerous farms on the properties now encompassed by the city limits. Many people got their water from wells and used outhouses. The roads were gravel. The school housed all 12 grades in one large building downtown.

As time passed, city services increased. City water and sewer was installed. Streets were paved. City limits were extended.

The city gains revenue from the 1% sales tax approved in 1984. City officials are asking for an addtional 1% sales tax. Everyone who shops in town, not just city residens, would pay the tax which would benefit the city's streets, fire, police and parks.

Few families still live on the income they were earning in 1984. Many of the cities surrounding Pea Ridge already have 2 to 2.5% city sales tax. Pea Ridge residents pay that when shopping in Rogers or Bentonville. Voters here should consider paying for amenities at home.

•••

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]