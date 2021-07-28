Benton County Jail

Monday, July 19

2:26 p.m. Jacob Miller, 37, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, contempt of court

2:40 p.m. Amanda Yager, 46, Garfield, by BCSO, contempt of court

5:19 p.m. Brandon White, 24, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear; revocation of probation

Wednesday, July 21

3:27 p.m. Dalton Evans, 26, Garfield, by Gravette Police, failure to appear; revocation of probation

5:49 p.m. Kobe Fredrickson, 18, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, criminal mischief

Saturday, July 24

4:33 a.m. Deke White, 43, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, speeding; violation of omnibus DWI Act

1:30 p.m. Brittany King, 30, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended license; possession drug paraphernalia; fleeing; five failure to appear; non financial identity fraud; possession of a controlled substance (PCS); insurance required (no liability insurance)

Sunday, July 25

1:34 a.m. Jimmie Dale Frazier Jr., 56, Pineville, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6; possession of a controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; improper display of license plate