Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 29

Thursday, July 22, 1971

The Benton County Quorum Court, called into a rare special session last Wednesday, approved appropriation of $21,887 to pay the county's share of professional reappraisal.

The first place Little League team of the four Pea Ridge Little League teams was the Giants. Team players included Sammy Harpole, Bill Clanton, Richard McCool, Ricky McCrary, Rusty Webb, Andy Dart, Timmy Foresee, Terry Wilkerson, Robert King, Eddie McCrary, Billy Taylor and coach Robert Foresee and manager Don McCrary.

The first place girls team was the Red Birds. Players included Diana Hanner, Jan Lookdoo, Dana Wardlow, Gail Dart, Julie Wright, Denise Mitchell, Connie Sue McCool, Debbie Hanner, Lisa Vanzandt, Andrea Fletcher, Sherrie Morrison, Pam Paterson, Kelly Webb, Cindy Vanzandt, and coaches Glenda McCool and Doris Hanner.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 29

Wednesday, July 22, 1981

"There will be no criminal charges filed as a result of the investigations of the Pea Ridge Police Department and the City Council by this office," David Clinger, Benton County prosecuting attorney, said Tuesday.

Pea Ridge's new football coach is Charles Nowak, 24, from Little Rock. Fundamentals and practice are the points. Nowak will stress with the Blackhawk football teams.

The Pea Ridge senior girls softball team won the Farmington tournament last week en route to the state tournament in Fayetteville. Team members include coach Jerry Mills, Brenda Tabor, Shelly Wilkerson, Pat Tillman, Julie Collins, Andrea McKinney, Mary Mariano, Lisa Anderson, manager Andy Buck, Rose Arnold, Michelle Collins, Tracy Buck, Christie Bloxham, Bonnie Sutton, Sharon Snow and Tammy Raymer.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 29

Thursday, July 18, 1991

The owner of a half acre parcel of land the Pea Ridge City Council agreed to buy for $15,000 as a site for a water tower has withdrawn the offer to sell it, according to Mayor Mary Rogers. Lester Hall withdrew the offer "to calm the public furor over it, to get back to business."

The new Miss Pea Ridge won more than a title, money, crown and a trophy last week. Pam McGaughy, 17, daughter of Russell and Phyllis McGaughy, also won the opportunity to use her talent in the Miss Decatur Barbecue and Miss Benton County contests.

The superintendent of the Pea Ridge Water Department has asked customers to voluntarily conserve water to help ensure an adequate supply. Superintendent Floyd Blackwell said the conservation request is the result of a peak demand crisis being experienced by the Beaver Water District, source of the city's potable water supply. Pea Ridge buys its water from the city of Rogers, which buys its water from the Beaver Water District.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 29

Wednesday, July 18, 2001

They came, they saw, they participated in the 2001 Pea Ridge Community Fair last week. On Wednesday, Mayor Jackie Crabtree welcomed the crowd after the ringing of the old school bell. Miss Pea Ridge 2000 Amity Rickets crowned Amy Whitaker as Miss Pea Ridge 2001.

Pea Ridge School Board agreed to advertise for a full-time position for a computer technician. High School teacher Dale Epperson had been taking care of the technician duties with assistance from two of his students.

Simply put, the Bentonville Best had no answer to Pea Ridge pitcher Steven Woods. Woods held Bentonville to just four hits and struck out 16 batters in Pea Ridge's 3-2 win in the championship game of the District 2 Little League tournament Friday in Memorial Park.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 29

Wednesday, July 20, 2011

GARFIELD -- Hoping to rebuild, Mike Webb drove to Fort Smith and Joplin, Mo., Monday looking at woodworking equipment to replace what he lost in a fire Friday. Owner of Pro-Line Cabinets, Webb lost his shop and equipment in an early morning fire Friday.

Joe Lasater, 89, starts mowing early -- as early as 6:30 a.m. -- during the hottest days to avoid the heat. He has been mowing the lawn of the Free Will Baptist Church for more than 20 years. He also mows Big Sugar Golf Course. He said mowing is his hobby.

Sidewalks along streets leading to schools may become a reality thanks to a grant to fund a portion of the projects, said Mayor Jackie Crabtree. Sidewalks are planned along Hayden Road from West Pickens Street north to the City Park and along West Pickens Streets from Standing Oaks subdivision to Givens Subdivision.