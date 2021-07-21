Egg and spinach salad

From the kitchen of Kay Poolman

12 oz. spinach, washed, stemmed and torn bite size

8 hard-boiled eggs

1/4 lb. fresh sliced mushrooms

4 slices bacon, cooked and finely crumbled

Sweet and sour dressing:

1/2 c. salad oil

1/4 c. catsup

1/4 c. minced fresh onion

2 Tbsp. sugar

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/4 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

Combine all ingredients, beat well. Pour over salad ingredients. Serve.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]