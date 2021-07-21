Egg and spinach salad
From the kitchen of Kay Poolman
12 oz. spinach, washed, stemmed and torn bite size
8 hard-boiled eggs
1/4 lb. fresh sliced mushrooms
4 slices bacon, cooked and finely crumbled
Sweet and sour dressing:
1/2 c. salad oil
1/4 c. catsup
1/4 c. minced fresh onion
2 Tbsp. sugar
2 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/4 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. pepper
Combine all ingredients, beat well. Pour over salad ingredients. Serve.
