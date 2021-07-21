Pea Ridge TIMES obituaries for July 21, 2021

Patricia 'Patsy' Ann Dye

Patricia "Patsy" Ann Dye, 82, of Garfield, Ark., died July 13, 2021, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born Aug. 29, 1938, in Garfield to James Pratt and Audra Ann Easley Pratt.

She married Herman Dye April 12, 1957, was a homemaker and worked at the Buss Stop in Garfield for 32 years. She was known as the "Cat Lady," loved the Kansas City Royals and the Arkansas Razorbacks. She was a member of the New Prospect Baptist Church in Garfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herman Dye; and a son, David Dye.

Survivors are three sons, Rick Dye (Pam) of Garfield, Tony Dye (Tina) of Protem, Mo., John Dye (Michelle) of Garfield; daughter-in-law, Wendy Dye of Joplin, Mo.; a sister, Sandra Creech of Little Flock, Ark.; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 16, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Graveside burial was at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Garfield.

Wyatt Heyns

Wyatt Heyns, infant son of Vincent Heyns and Emily Luport, of Garfield, Ark., died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Rogers, Ark. He was born Feb. 20, 2021, in Meridian, Miss.

A private, family only viewing will be held at the funeral home.

Arrangements were by Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home, Rogers, Ark.

Annette Sue Kell

Sue Kell, 69, of Fayetteville, Ark., died Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. She was born Feb. 2, 1952, in Canoe, Ken., to Walker and Callie Bowlin Turner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Drexal E. Kell Jr.; and her daughter, Mary Ann Summers.

Survivors are two daughters, Calla Joline Duvall of Fayetteville and Stacy Ann Reding of Tulsa, Okla.; three sons, Drexal E. Kell III of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kenneth Louis Kell of Fayetteville and Michael L. Kell of Wyandotte, Okla.; three sisters, Florence Brown, Mary Gettys, and Sarah Engle; 20 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside service were at 10 a.m. Thursday in Fairview Memorial Gardens.

Mildred Marie Whitmer

Mildred Marie Whitmer, 91, of Rogers, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born Dec. 11, 1928, in Jackson, Miss., to Walter and Bertie Gilbert.

She became a hairdresser at the age of 15 and continued that career for more than 50 years including serving many clients in Pea Ridge and Gravette. She always loved to dance, play cards, table games and was a fantastic cook. She met her true love, Bob, at a skating rink where he literally knocked her off her feet. She enjoyed life.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 72 years, Bob Whitmer; son, Steven Ray Whitmer; daughter-in-law, Debbie Whitmer; and grandson, Zach Snow.

Survivors are three sons, David Whitmer of Hiwasse, Jeff Whitmer and wife Carrie of Fayetteville and Tommy Whitmer of Hiwasse; six grandchildren, Misti Wilson, Stephen Polk, Wes Whitmer, Rachel Kopek, Thomas Autrey and Chelsie Harper; and three great-grandchildren, Jurnee Wilson, Christian Harper and Elena Whitmer.

Interment will be along-side Mr. Bob, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Because of covid-19, the memorial service was delayed and will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Regional National Cemetery Improvement Corp, P.O. Box 4221, Fayetteville, AR 72702.

