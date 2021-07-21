Pea Ridge Summer Food Service Program Menu

Monday, July 26
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, oven baked fries, fruit and milk
Tuesday, July 27
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk
Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, corn on the cob, fruit and milk
Wednesday, July 28
Breakfast: Cereal bar, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, baby carrots with ranch, fruit and milk
Thursday, July 29
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, spinach salad, celery sticks with ranch, fruit and milk
Friday, July 30
Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk
Lunch: Country-fried steak sandwich, lettuce/tomato, broccoli with ranch , fruit and milk
No charge for breakfast or lunch
Site location:
Pea Ridge Intermediate School cafeteria, 1442 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge
Pick up or stay to eat
Serving times:
Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
June 1-Aug. 6
Hot lunch & next day breakfast
Serving free meals to all children 18 and younger