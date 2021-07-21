Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Friday, July 9

11:28 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Miguel Angel Jimenez, 25, Rogers, in connection with DWI, no headlights, operating without tail lamps, careless and prohibited, and driving left of center

Saturday, July 10

12:20 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Park Circle for an unattended death.

4:11 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Frost Street in reference to a reported assault. As a result of the investigation, the complainant changed her story and no charges were filed.