NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Walleye continue to bask in the fishing spotlight again this week.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers recommends trolling crank baits that dive 15 to 20 feet to catch walleye. Troll a zig-zag pattern around rocky points or cast and retrieve deep-diving crank baits that dive up to 20 feet deep.

Bright colors work best for walleye. Chrome and blue are good. Fire tiger and citrus shad are excellent choices, Jones said. Catching walleye by trolling a nightcrawler rig is possible, but in Jones' view the water isn't warm enough just yet for that to be effective. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-80s but varies widely by area and time of day.

For striped bass, try top-water lures at first light and brood minnows after sunrise. Best area is between Point 9 and Lost Bridge South campground. The top black bass tactic is a drop-shot rig that uses a plastic worm or live nightcrawler. Top-water lures may work early. A football jig is good later in the day.

To catch crappie, troll medium-diving crank baits in creek arms and along flats. To catch catfish with rod and reel, bait up with nightcrawlers, stink bait or liver.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports good trout fishing with nightcrawlers. They work best when inflated with a worm blower to float the 'crawler off the bottom. Power Bait in bright colors is good to use.

Effective lures include size 5 Flicker Shads or countdown Rapalas. Small jigs in olive or brown may work. Try heavy nymphs for fly fishing.

Wade-fishing conditions are best near the dam. Power generation at Beaver Dam is mainly in the afternoon, creating high water conditions.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said bluegill and catfish are both biting crickets or worms. Black bass fishing is good with all types of lures, from bottom-bumping baits to top-water. Crappie fishing is fair. Use minnows or jigs starting at the bottom and work toward the top until fish are located. Go with glow worms or nightcrawlers for catfish.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said black bass and catfish are biting plastic worms in shallow water. Bluegill are biting worms. For crappie, troll crank baits 2 to 5 feet deep.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said trout fishing is good at Lake Brittany with a worm and small marshmallow on the same hook.

Nighttime fishing for black bass has improved. Spinner baits in dark colors or jig and pigs are good to use. Chatter baits and top-water plugs are also good nighttime lures. Try top-water lures for black bass between first light and sunrise.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said nighttime is the right time to fish for black bass. Use big plastic worms or big tube baits in dark colors. Black spinner baits may also work at night. Top-water lures are good to use between sunset and dark.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with tube baits, 4-inch plastic lizards, grubs and buzz baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing at Grand Lake and Lake Eucha for largemouth bass. Use plastic worms, spinner baits or top-water lures around docks and rocky shorelines. Try for catfish with cut bait or live bait.

At Lake Tenkiller, fishing is fair for black bass with crank baits or plastic worms. Crappie fishing is fair with jigs or minnows.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports the best fishing is from 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. Black bass are biting swim baits in shad colors fished around community docks and points with a mix of gravel and rock 12 to 20 feet deep. Fish around community docks with a swim bait or jigging spoon.

Try a drop-shot rig along gravel points and above tree tops. A jig and pig is worth a cast toward banks of gravel and rock 8 to 20 feet deep. Bass fishing tactics are also working for walleye. Use nightcrawlers to target walleye.