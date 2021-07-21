New dentist in town

A new dental clinic has opened in Pea Ridge.

Peak Dental Care is open at 833 N. Curtis Avenue, according to Dr. Nicholas Baioni.

"We offer comprehensive family dentistry," Baioni said. "We're seeing kids all the way up to adults. We offer most dental services in house, from routine cleanings to crowns to extractions."

"We offer a full range of services and can tend to most dental needs. We love seeing whole families come through our practice and making this their dental home," Baioni said. "We look forward to serving the community of Pea Ridge for years to come."

Baioni graduated from the University of Arkansas where he met his wife. After undergraduate school, he went to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis for Dental School. He said he practiced in the Memphis area for two years after school before moving back to northwest Arkansas. He bought the practice in January of this year from Dr. Henbest.