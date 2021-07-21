It'll Do Brew offers quality, consistency

A new drive-through coffee shop opened Monday morning on the west side of town.

It'll Do Brew opened at 5:30 a.m. Monday, July 19. Owner Greg Smith said he has not yet determined closing times, but plans to be open until at least 2 p.m. If business, warrants, he'll be open from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Smith said he is bought the "highest grade equipment" and products and is using as much local as possible. He buys his coffee from Airship Coffee from Bentonville.

"I use an espresso bean -- their flagship called Black Apple espresso," Smith said.

"It's very important to me to have quality and consistency," Smith said. "As well as give us speed because we know everybody's going to work in the morning -- they want to get in and get out."

Menu items are named with a motorcycle theme as Smith rides Harleys, he said.

He said "The Boss Man" was named by his daughter-in-law because that's what she calls him. He said "Dia's Delight" is named after a good friend. "The Sullins" was named for his mother's maiden name. "Smitty" is named for him as his friends call him that.

"The Ridge Runner" is after the Civil War ridge runners. He said that's a popular item right now and is an energy drink with select flavors added.

The smoothies are 100% fruit, he said.

All coffees are offered hot or iced or blended. There are teas -- cinnamon orange tea or green tea -- and lemonade and sweet tea. There are many flavors available and several sugar-free flavors offered.

"We'll have a drip coffee," Smith said, explaining that some people prefer the traditional coffee. He said an Americano, an espresso with very hot water added, is also offered.

Three milks -- whole, skim and oat milk -- are available.

Smith grew up in Alpena and Berryville. He said his parents, Butch and Bonnie Smith, both lived and worked in Pea Ride in the late 1980s. He said his father was principal at Pea Ridge High School and his mother taught in the elementary school.

"I wanted to live in a smaller town and my mother and father absolutely loved Pea Ridge," he said. He moved to Pea Ridge four years ago. "I just love Pea Ridge!"

Smith attended the University of Arkansas and graduated from Pitt State with a business degree. He worked in retail for seven years and worked in logistics for American Freight Ways (Fed Ex now). He said he also worked for Tysons.

"I worked in the logistics world. It was very stressful," he said. "I've always wanted to own my own business. And, I wanted to establish something that I could continue into retirement.

Employee Jamie Riley is a former barista and Smith received training as a barista from Airship.