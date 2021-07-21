Sign in
Health Department inspections

July 21, 2021 at 2:30 a.m.

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

July 7

Subway

281 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Dirty knives present in handwash sink at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: No CFM documentation available at time of inspection.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 7 -- It'll Do Brew, 2110 Slack St., Pea Ridge; McDonald's, 203 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge;

