Education is fun at library

July 21, 2021 at 5:26 a.m.

There's more than books at the Pea Ridge Community Library.

Don't miss out on the STEAM programs at the Pea Ridge Library.

Turpentine Creek will host a virtual safari at the library July 23. During the virtual safari, children will be able to talk via Zoom with zookeepers and the tigers.

Register by visiting the Pea Ridge Community Library website: pearidgecommunitylibrary.org and click on the events tab.

Events slated this summer include:

• Storytime, 11 a.m. every Wednesday, birth-8 years of age

• Turpentine Creek virtual visit, Friday, July 23

• Cross-stitch seminar, 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 30

• Little Rock Zoo virtual mystery safari, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 10

More News

Pea Ridge Community Library

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Friday

801 N. Curtis Ave.

Pea Ridge

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 479-451-8442

