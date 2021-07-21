Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, July 13

Luis Avelar, 27, speeding, bond forfeit

Kelly Ann Barfield, 29, possession of controlled substance, guilty

Kamrin Jacob Bernosky, 18, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Morales M. Boche, 31, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; speeding, guilty

Ronnie Gene Bowerman, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Scott Michael Bruni, 54, expired tags, bond forfeit

Ma M. Cana, 33, speeding, bond forfeit

David P. Chasten, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Molton W. Connerley, 50, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Karen Nicole Contreras, 19, speeding, guilty

Tiffany Dawn Davis, 47, speeding, bond forfeit

Abagail Duncan, 34, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Ace Lee Edwards, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Daniel L. Eversole, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Nowetta Fernandez, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Colton T. Fletcher, 29, contempt and failure to complete Drug and Alcohol Safety Educational Program (DASEP), nol prossed

Vincent Gabe Guerra, 57, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Jonathon Michael Guerrero, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Emily Kay Highfill, 26, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Thomas James Holt, 49, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Allyissa D. Hudson-Gutierrez, 39, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Griffin Jeffery Langford, 20, speeding, guilty

Amber Michelle Lewis, 37, speeding, bond forfeit

Nathaniel Libey, 41, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Randall L. Marion, 62, expired tags, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Harley G. Mattox, 22, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Landon William McGarrah, 33, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Emily Lu Paquin, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Brandon C Peddie, 27, speeding, bond forfeit

Jo Ann L. Riner, 76, failure to appear, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty

Alexander Rios, 25, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Benjamin Schaeffer, 26, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit

Chad Aaron Selby, 40, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Dallas R. Sneed, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Courtney Leigh Spackman, 22, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Stephen Johnny Taylor, 64, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Cazandra Games Trujillo, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed

Nathan E. Upton, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

John Thomas Walter, 21, speeding, bond forfeit

Dennis Alberto Zamora, 29, expired tags, bond forfeit