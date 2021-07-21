Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, July 13
Luis Avelar, 27, speeding, bond forfeit
Kelly Ann Barfield, 29, possession of controlled substance, guilty
Kamrin Jacob Bernosky, 18, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Morales M. Boche, 31, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; speeding, guilty
Ronnie Gene Bowerman, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Scott Michael Bruni, 54, expired tags, bond forfeit
Ma M. Cana, 33, speeding, bond forfeit
David P. Chasten, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Molton W. Connerley, 50, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
Karen Nicole Contreras, 19, speeding, guilty
Tiffany Dawn Davis, 47, speeding, bond forfeit
Abagail Duncan, 34, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Ace Lee Edwards, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Daniel L. Eversole, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Nowetta Fernandez, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Colton T. Fletcher, 29, contempt and failure to complete Drug and Alcohol Safety Educational Program (DASEP), nol prossed
Vincent Gabe Guerra, 57, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Jonathon Michael Guerrero, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Emily Kay Highfill, 26, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Thomas James Holt, 49, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Allyissa D. Hudson-Gutierrez, 39, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Griffin Jeffery Langford, 20, speeding, guilty
Amber Michelle Lewis, 37, speeding, bond forfeit
Nathaniel Libey, 41, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Randall L. Marion, 62, expired tags, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Harley G. Mattox, 22, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Landon William McGarrah, 33, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Emily Lu Paquin, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Brandon C Peddie, 27, speeding, bond forfeit
Jo Ann L. Riner, 76, failure to appear, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty
Alexander Rios, 25, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Benjamin Schaeffer, 26, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit
Chad Aaron Selby, 40, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Dallas R. Sneed, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Courtney Leigh Spackman, 22, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Stephen Johnny Taylor, 64, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Cazandra Games Trujillo, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed
Nathan E. Upton, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
John Thomas Walter, 21, speeding, bond forfeit
Dennis Alberto Zamora, 29, expired tags, bond forfeit