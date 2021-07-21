Camp for young Blackhawks is next week

Blackhawk football flight school camp will be held July 26-29, 2021.

Skills, drills and flag football will be offered, coached by Blackhawk coaches and players. All boys and girls from first through seventh grade are invited.

Camp begins at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $40 or $15 per day. Lunch is provided.

For information, check out Blackhawk Football on Twitter @Blackhawks_FB, Instagram @Blackhawks_FB, Facebook @Pea Ridge Blackhawk Football Community or by emailing head coach Brey Cook at [email protected]