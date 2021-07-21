Sign in
Camp for young Blackhawks is next week

Blackhawk Flight School set July 21, 2021 at 5:19 a.m.
Blackhawk head football coach Brey Cook and Blackhawk football team members will host Blackhawk football flight school, a camp for youth, July 26-29. Skills, drills and flag football are offered.

Blackhawk football flight school camp will be held July 26-29, 2021.

Skills, drills and flag football will be offered, coached by Blackhawk coaches and players. All boys and girls from first through seventh grade are invited.

Camp begins at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $40 or $15 per day. Lunch is provided.

For information, check out Blackhawk Football on Twitter @Blackhawks_FB, Instagram @Blackhawks_FB, Facebook @Pea Ridge Blackhawk Football Community or by emailing head coach Brey Cook at [email protected]

