Benton County Jail

Tuesday, July 13

2:20 p.m. Daniel Eversole, 32, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, revocation of probation, two contempt of court

8:13 p.m. Jodie Ingalls, 46, Garfield, by BCSO, contempt of court

8:31 p.m. Noah Becker, 18, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, contempt of court

Wednesday, July 14

12:56 a.m. Harvey McElroy, 46, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, refusal to submit to chemical test; violation of omnibus DWI Act, first offense

3:20 p.m. Dustin Williams, 45, by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation

10:01 p.m. Sonya Crabtree, 21, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, contempt of court; two failure to appear

Thursday, July 15

7:35 p.m. Katie Lynn Arnold, 21, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, serving 10 days

Saturday, July 17

12;36 p.m. Mark Law, 23, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear