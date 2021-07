Avoca Fire Dept.

Sunday, July 11

Medical, Smith Ridge Turn Off

Medical, Sheppard Road

Monday, July 12

Medical, Latricia Lane

Medical, Holiday Hills Drive

Road hazard, Walnut Valley Road

Tuesday, July 13

Medical, Posy Mountain Road

Wednesday, July 14

Medical, Indian Hills Boulevard

Hay fire, assist NEBCO, Ark. Hwy. 127

Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62

Thursday, July 15

Medical, Guyll Ridge Road

Medical, Russell Road

Fire alarm, assist PRFD, 103 Wade Lane

Grass fire, assist NEBCO, Ark. Hwy. 127 and Toepher Road

Motor-vehicle collision, Anne's Way

Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62 and Ark. Hwy. 72

Friday, July 16

Medical, Radar Road

Medical, S Ridge Road

Saturday, July 17

Medical, Scenic Drive

Sunday, July 18

Search for Lost Person, area of the rock quarry, Woods Lodge Road

Fire alarm, assist LFFD, 222 Little Flock Dr.