Armas to honor Apple

Justice of the Peace Brian Armas has written a resolution to present to the Benton County Quorum Court committee of the whole Tuesday, July 20. If it passes there, it will be presented to the Quorum Court at the regular meeting Thursday, July 29, Armas said.

The resolution is to honor Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple who was killed in the line of duty June 26, 2021.

Armas wrote: "... law enforcement officers throughout Arkansas and Benton County daily risk their own lives to protect the lives of others." He proposed that to honor Apple, the county set aside Dec. 12 to be observed as Officer Kevin Apple day in all of Benton County recognizing Apple's police badge number 1212 and that Arkansas Highway 72 from Bentonville to Pea Ridge be named "Officer Kevin Apple Memorial Highway."