Visits to library spawned desire to write

Author Jenny B. Jones recalls visits to the little library in downtown Pea Ridge.

"My mom took me to the library often as a child, and so books have always been important. That original little library downtown provided the books that made me think, 'I'd like to try to write one of these one day,'" Jones said.

"I knew from an early age I wanted to be an author. I can remember my first grade teacher, Mrs. Kathy Hansen, letting me perform my original one-woman plays I'd written starring the world's ugliest paper puppets in class. So it goes way far back.

"It's a wonder my classmates didn't beat me up on the playground because that had to have been obnoxious ... and overall terrible."

"I had great teachers who encouraged me along the way, and I know that made a huge impact as well," Jones said.

She is the daughter of Bverly Hardy Jones of Pea Ridge. A 1993 Pea Ridge High School graduate, she attended University of Arkansas and the University of Oklahoma. She earned a bachelor's of art in English and master's degrees in teaching and library and informational studies.

Jones taught at PRHS for six years after graduating from college, then taught in Bentonville.

"For the last three years, I've been a full-time writer, working from home," she said, adding that she did teach virtual classes during the covid-19 pandemic to fill in for a teacher who was out no leave from a Bentonville junior high school.

"Now, I'm back to slogging away at home where my uniform is yoga pants and my co-worker is a cat who has zero interest in hanging out. The commute is great, but I do miss talking to humans.

"There are a number of authors in northwest Arkansas, so I frequently get together with some of them to write and talk shop," she said.