Town Hall meeting precedes City Council

A town hall meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, to educate city residents on the request for an additional one-cent city sales tax. The meeting is in City Hall.
The City Council meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.
Items on the agenda include:
• A resolution honoring Police Officer Kevin Apple who was killed in the line of duty on June 26 and retiring his badge number -- 1212;
• A proclamation establishing Dec. 12 as Officer Apple Remembrance Day;
• The fire chief;
• Audit for the Waterworks and Sewer system by Przybysz and Associates, David Eaton, CPA;
• Ord. 721 rezoning 20 acres on Lee Town Road owned by Kinley and Jerri Miller from agricultural to R3;
• Ord. 722 amending the city zoning ordinance; and
• Ord. 723 approving the final plat of Arlington Subdivision Phase 1B for Winter Park partners.
The ordinances were approved by the Planning Commission at its meeting July 6 and referred to the council for adoption.
Town Hall meeting
6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20
regarding city sales tax
City Council meeting
7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20
City Hall
Weston Street